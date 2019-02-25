DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for those responsible for at least two reported car burglaries in Decatur.
According to Decatur Police Department Officials, a woman's vehicle was broken into while she was working out inside the YMCA. The victim's purse was in plan site when the break-in happened. Around the same time another auto burglary occurred in the parking lot of a church just north of the YMCA.
Police say that in both cases the suspects took credit cards and used them at the Kroger store on North Water.
DPD said that they've had similar cases like this over the past few years. They say the vehicles in this area are targeted because purses are left in plain sight.
During a 2017 investigation of similar cases police were able to connect them to similar ones in other Illinois cities. Detectives were able to determine the people committing the crimes were part of a group out of Florida who travel nationwide targeting fitness centers where women leave their purses in their cars.
Police say these case are all similar, because the suspects immediately go to the nearby grocery store and use the victims' credit cards to buy gift cards. The suspects only hit a few vehicles in each city before moved on to the next town.
Officials say the best thing to do is not leave purses, gym bags and other personal items in your car for others to see.