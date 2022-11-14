DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Update: 5:30 p.m. Decatur Police confirmed that a 22-year-old man was shot in the head while driving his car. The wound was a graze and the man began driving himself to the hospital.
On the way to the hospital, the man crashed into another passenger vehicle around W. Garfield Ave and N Edward St. He left the scene of the crash to continue to the hospital in a friend's car.
No life-threatening injuries were reported from the passengers in the other car or the gun-shot victim.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
—
First responders are on the scene at W. Garfield Ave and N Edward St. in Decatur.
At least two cars were involved in a crash with one ending up in the front yard of a home. Drivers should find an alternate route around the intersection.
WAND reached out to Decatur Police who could not provide any more information at this time.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.