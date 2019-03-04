DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two people were hospitalized after a car crash in Decatur.
Police say the crash happened when a 20-year-old Decatur woman ignored a stop sign placed northbound on Westlawn Avenue and crashed into a Chrysler Town & Country minivan at an intersection with West Mound Road. They say the woman was driving a Dodge Avenger.
There were two children (1 and 3) in the Chrysler, which had a 32-year-old Illiopolis woman behind the wheel. She and the Dodge driver, who was cited for disobeying a stop sign, went in for hospital care.
Both women have minor injuries.
Police are not releasing the identities of the women Monday.