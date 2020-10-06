TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A car crashed through the front of Aaron's Tuesday in Taylorville.
The manager of the business said the vehicle went into the store through a window and caused "a little" damage to merchandise. No employees were injured.
The business is staying open. The car can still be driven, police said.
The manager said they are working on getting a contractor to fix the issue.
