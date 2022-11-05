DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Royal Donut manager tells WAND News that a car crashed into the front of the donut shop around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.
The store shared photos and a update to their Facebook page Saturday morning.
In the post, they say the driver was not injured and there was no one inside the store at the time of the crash.
The lobby is open to the public Saturday. The manager said they don't intend on closing at this time.
The drive thru is also open.
