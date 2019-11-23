UPDATE:
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New information has been released about an incident where a car crashed into a Decatur home.
Decatur Police say the accident happened around 11 p.m. Friday night, in the 2300 Block of East Locust. DPD says a vehicle crashed into a house, hitting a gas line to the home. This caused a major fire at the residence.
The Decatur Fire Department says when their crews arrived the house was fully involved with fire, and wires were down and arcing. DFD says Ameren had to be called to dig up gas service to the home before firefighters could completely put the fire out.
Officials say once the fire was contained resident Mary D. Hinton, 87, was found dead inside. Her identity hasn't been released yet.
Officials say the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the home was a 17-year-old man. They say he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. He was later arrested for DUI. DPD says other charges are pending as well.
WAND will continue to follow this developing story.
ORIGINAL STORY:
