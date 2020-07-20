DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a Decatur house Monday.
A WAND-TV crew observed a black car with visible damage in the 1000 block of Leafland Avenue. It appeared to have gone through the front wall of the house.
Neighbors told the station they have been evacuated because of gas leaks. The station crew could smell gas in the area.
According to a witness, the car stopped at Gulick Avenue and Grand Avenue, then blew a stop sign at Gulick, went through a school parking lot and struck the house.
WAND-TV is working to learn more as this story develops.
