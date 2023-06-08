TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Taylorville Fire Department responded to a car that crashed into a home Thursday afternoon.
According to a post from the department, the driver of the car had to be extricated and transported to a hospital. No one in the home was injured.
