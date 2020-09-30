SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A car crashed into a house in Springfield, causing a fire.
Pictures showed a red car in the front of a house in the area of Laurel Street and 19th Street Wednesday night. One person was in the home and got out with the help of neighbors.
One person in the car went to a hospital by ambulance. Another person in the car ran from the scene, crews said.
A witness told WAND-TV's crew they watched a car come over railroad tracks at a high rate of speed and enter grass before going through a fence and crashing into the front of the house.
Laurel is closed in the area of 19th late Wednesday. The crash is an active investigation with Springfield police assisting firefighters.
