SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A car has crashed into a wall surrounding the Illinois governor’s mansion.
A 2010 black Mercedes-Benz Utility car hit the brick wall around the Executive Mansion at about 8:23 p.m. Friday night. State troopers say it happened as the car was leaving the mansion property, when the driver inadvertently hit the accelerator and hit the west side wall around the grounds.
There were no injuries and no citations issued. Troopers say the driver was 87-year-old Springfield man Nils R. Thunman.