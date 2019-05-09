DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old driver who troopers say crashed into a school bus is facing charges.
The crash was on Route 133 at Douglas County Road 500 East near Chesterville. A bus from the Arcola School District was involved as it returned from a first-grade field trip.
According to an update from state police, 19-year-old Korbin Barrett drove his gray Dodge Charger over the center line at about 2:45 p.m. and hit the school bus head-on. The bus driver, 61-year-old Sherry Bare, tried to swerve to the right shoulder before the car hit the bus.
Barrett is now charged with improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to a press release.
"The bus driver, from Gould Bus Service, reacted quickly to the car and her actions prevented more serious injuries from occurring," a Thursday night release from the Arcola district said. "In addition, school personnel and emergency response professionals were quick to (the) scene and implemented emergency response protocols in an attempt to provide order to a chaotic situation."
The update says Barrett has non-life-threatening injuries. District leaders say one student and an adult passenger were also hospitalized with minor injuries.
Injuries suffered on the bus were minor, according to the late Thursday release. They included scratches, bruises, scrapes, muscle soreness and, in one, case a broken bone.
All students are reunited with families after another school bus transported them from the scene. Parents were notified immediately after the crash.
Adults on the bus included staff, parent chaperones and the bus driver.
Over 75 percent of students had returned to school Friday, per a press release, and kids at Arcola Elementary School had access to guidance counselors when they came in for the day. More counseling will be available "on an as-needed basis" for students and staff.