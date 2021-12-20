TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A worker had minor injuries after a car drove into a Taylorville business, according to the Taylorville Fire Department.
The Taylorville Fire Department posted on its Facebook page on Monday at 2:26 p.m. a car drove into a building.
The driver was transported to Taylorville Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
TFD members secured the vehicle and assessed the passenger who was uninjured, according to the department.
There was obvious damage done to the front of the building, window and stock.
The department said one worker had minor scrapes to their arm, but no other workers or customers were hurt.
