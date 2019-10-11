TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A vehicle surfaced at Manners Park's South Pond on Friday morning. Officials say they discovered a car in the water while they were draining a pond.
Officials say an old drainage pipe that drains into an area south of the park was broken and the pipe can’t be fixed until the pond is at a lower level. However, they never expected they would find a 1977 Buick Regal Coupe.
It does not appear at this time that anyone was inside the vehicle, but the car still needed to be removed completely to confirm no one is inside. It’s not clear how long the car has been in the pond, or how it got there. From what they can tell it appears that it may have been there since at least 1988.
The police department said they are searching registration records to see who may have owned the car. It’s not clear how long it will take for the car to be removed from the pond.
The Taylorville Police Department, Taylorville Fire Department, Christian County Sheriff’s deputies and the Taylorville Park District have assisted at the scene so far. They advise that people avoid that area of the park and pond, so that they can continue to work and get the car out. They are also asking people to say away so they don't get stuck in the heavy amount of mud in the area.