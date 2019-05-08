MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A boy who a driver hit while he was on his bicycle was hospitalized.
Police say he rode into the car’s path at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Marion Avenue and Ninth Street in Mattoon – a location near the middle and high schools in the town. A female juvenile was driving the car, according to law enforcement.
The sixth-grade boy survived and is expected to be fine. Investigators say he was alert and talking to police after he was hit. Responders took him to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after the crash.
The crash happened soon after Mattoon middle school students left for the day and just a few blocks away. Ninth Street is a heavy-traffic area during that time.