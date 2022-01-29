DECATUR, Ill (WAND) -A home on Garfield St. was hit by a car that slid on icy road conditions overnight Friday.
The owners showed WAND the porch that was hit, saying the car drove onto their neighbors yard and went right into their home. The homeowner, Carol Gasaway, says the car was speeding on slick conditions. Her son Ryan says he was shocked when he heard the news, wondering if his mom was okay. She was not hit, but the porch will have to be repaired.
She reminds drivers to drive the speed limit, especially after snowfall and at night. She says Decatur Police arrived at the scene and dealt with the driver just after midnight.
