DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A crash occurred Wednesday night in the area of a past October drowning, when a vehicle went into Lake Decatur.
Police said a car hit a guardrail in the 1400 block of S. Main St. It ended up in a ditch and the guardrail was damaged.
There were no injuries. Officers were unable to say what caused the crash to happen when WAND-TV reached out for details.
On the night of Oct. 15, a car driven by 18-year-old Tabatha Pratt ended up in the lake in the same area, but in the opposite direction and along the bridge (1400 block S. Franklin St.). Autopsy results determined drowning was the cause of Pratt's death.
Pratt was the only person in that vehicle.