Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%.