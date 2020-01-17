DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Before heading out on the roadways AAA wants drivers to be aware and prepared in case winter weather hits.
Molly Hart, AAA, said drivers should go through a checklist before hitting the roadway, whether it's for a long or short distance.
"Motorists should take precautions before they get onto the road," she explained.
A winter car care checklist should include, checking the battery and charging system. A fully charged battery in good condition is required to start an engine in cold weather. Be sure to check the battery cables and terminals and have any corrosion from them removed.
Check drive belts, air filters, coolant levels and lights.
When it comes to tires, in areas with heavy winter weather, changing to snow tread on all four wheels will provide the best traction. All-season tread will work well in light to moderate snow conditions. When checking the tread, if any tire has less than 3/32-inches of tread, it should be replaced. Uneven wear on tires can indicate alignment, suspension or wheel balance problems that should be addressed to prevent further damage to the tires.
Lastly, be sure to have an emergency kit packed in the vehicle. This kit can help with different winter weather situations some drivers may face.
Be sure to have a cell phone and charger, first-aid kit, blanket, water, snacks, flashlight with extra batteries, rags or paper towels, duct tape, flares or reflectors, ice scraper, jumper cables, traction aid like sand or cat litter, tarp and shovel.
