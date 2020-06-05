DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A car that was reported stolen Wednesday was found in Lake Decatur Friday.
First responders were called to Lake Decatur Wednesday afternoon, for the report of a stolen vehicle.
When officers arrived on scene in the area of Forest Knolls Estate they though they saw evidence that the vehicle could have rolled into the lake.
No other details about the vehicle have been released. This is a developing story, check back at WANDTV.com for updates.
