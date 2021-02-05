URBANA, III (WAND)- Gone in the blink of an eye, surveillance footage shows when a man steals a Domino's delivery car before totaling it. Now, co workers are stepping in to help the victim.
Quejuan Miller, known mostly as Q, was talking to his manager. All of a sudden, he looks over and sees someone jumping into his delivery car.
"I look over again and sure enough he was trying to get to my car and by the time I got outside he pulled off in it." Q tells WAND News.
Police say just six hours before, the man who stole the car had just been released from jail. Q and his manager tried to jump on top of the car in an attempt to stop him from driving away. "We weren’t able to and he crashed a couple miles from here," Q says.
The crash resulted in totaling Q's car. He called his insurance company, but no luck. He says his insurance would not cover the damages. "Because it was stolen, it is not part of my coverage so I'm basically left to pay the rest of the vehicle."
Just when Q thought bad news was over, his girlfriend told him she was exposed to COVID-19. Q had to quarantine, making him lose valuable hours at work. That's when his coworkers stepped in to help.
Adreanna Middleton and other employees set up a Go-Fund me to help raise money for Q. Middleton says, ""I've just been trying to spread it, do whatever I can to get people to see it. You know, trying to get everybody I can to donate or share it anything would help."
Q says he cannot believe the help he has gotten so far. "I really do appreciate it. In this world, where everything is going on, there are very hard times, so I do like take acknowledgement of that and I really appreciate everybody doing everything they can to help me."
The man who stole the car is now in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.