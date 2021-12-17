CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A car struck the front of Backyard Leisure on Friday in Champaign, causing glass windows to shatter.
A post on the store's Facebook page said the store was closed and nobody was inside at the time of the crash. They said it appears the involved car was left in the parking lot.
Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information should contact the Champaign Police Department.
As of Friday afternoon, leaders want the store to stay open with normal business hours.
Backyard Leisure is located at 1002 W. Anthony Drive in Champaign.
