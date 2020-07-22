SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A car hit the front of a Great Clips in Springfield and caused damage.
It happened at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, an employee told WAND-TV. A front window and inside door were damaged.
The business, located at 110 S. Chatham Road, closed Wednesday evening. A Baskin Robbins next door appeared to not have any damage.
Police said the driver was a female senior. A cause is unclear at this time.
There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.