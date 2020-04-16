RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A car heavily damaged a Rantoul house after striking it early Thursday, police said.
Rantoul officers said they responded at about 2:10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Winding Lane. They discovered a car hit a single-family home.
The home was heavily damaged, police said. Three occupants went by ambulance to a hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
One of the home's residents told WAND-TV he pays rent to live there. He said two of his friends were over when the crash happened and were taken to a hospital. At the time of the crash, he was washing dishes.
Authorities said they arrested the vehicle driver, who was identified as 27-year-old Devontay Sawyer, after he fled the scene. The resident WAND-TV interviewed said the suspect left the car behind.
Sawyer is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and other traffic-related offenses.