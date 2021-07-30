DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A car is stuck on train tracks at a Decatur overpass Friday evening.
A WAND News crew in the area observed a white passenger car on the overpass. Emergency responders were on the scene.
The station has reached out to Decatur police to learn more.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.