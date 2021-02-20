SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - a two-vehicle crash on Madison and 7th street causes stop light to go out. Springfield Police responded to the scene at around 9 AM Saturday.
One car with an adult ran a red light going on Madison St. and T-boned another car, causing the second car to flip over. The second car had an adult and a small child inside. Only minor injuries were reported.
As of 11AM Saturday, the intersection is clear.
