DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville lawyer who was found dead in he car in early December died of carbon-monoxide poisoning.
The Vermilion County coroner released the official cause in the death for 53-year-old Steven Blakely.
Blakely was found dead in his vehicle south of Rossville in early December.
The News Gazette reports Blakely was a law partner at Acton and Snyder in downtown Danville.
Officials said the carbon monoxide from his vehicle's exhaust most likely leaked into the car after the tailpipe became submerged in water.
Deputies found the car around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 4 in the ditch along Illinois 1 near County Road 3450 N. The rear of the vehicle was submerged in standing water.
Blakely was dead behind the wheel with no apparent injuries.