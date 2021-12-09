(WAND) - Health officials are urging the public to be cautious of carbon monoxide - often known as "the silent killer" - when heating up this winter.
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital said more than 400 people in the United States die from CO poisoning not linked to fires each year. More than 4,000 are hospitalized, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CO is produced when people burn fuel in vehicles, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, gas ranges, furnaces and fireplaces. it can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it. Fatal levels of CO can be produced in minutes in some cases.
Use caution when turning up your heating system this winter, HSHS officials said. CO isn't as easily identifiable as smoke from a fire or the smell of mercaptan, which is added to natural gas and gives off a rotten egg smell.
CO poisoning symptoms include:
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Upset stomach/vomiting
- Confusion
- Weakness
- Loss of consciousness
To prevent CO poisoning, a person can take the following steps:
- Annual checks of your heating system, water heater and other gas or coal-burning appliances by a qualified technician
- Install battery operated CO detectors in your home
- Never use a generator inside your home, basement or garage, or less than 20 feet from a window, door or vent
- Never use a portable gas camp stove indoors
- Have chimneys cleaned annually by a professional, and be sure your damper is open before lighting a fire
- Never use a gas oven to heat your home
- Never let your car run idle while in the garage or other enclosed space
If a person or their loved one experiences any of the above symptoms, call 911 or get to an emergency room as soon as possible. The St. Mary's emergency room, located at 100 E. Lake Shore Drive, is open 24/7 for care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.