SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Anchor Boat Club hosted a Cardboard Regatta on Saturday.
The regatta happened on Lake Springfield at the Anchor Boat Club. There was a pre-made cardboard boat race, a two-hour build-on-site race, a children's kayak race and an adult standup paddle board race.
Dozens in the community showed up for the event to watch and compete.
All of the profits from the race and raffle were donated to Lincoln Land Honor Flight. The flight is a one-day trip to Washington D.C. for area veterans. The flight is free of charge.
"It's people like this that make it possible," said Fritz Pfister, Board of Director for Lincoln Land Honor Flight.
