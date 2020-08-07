ST. LOUIS (WAND) - A Friday night game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs has been postponed after another Cardinals player tested positive for COVID-19.
The game was set to take place at Busch Stadium.
This is the 8th player who has tested positive on the Cardinals. Six staff members also tested positive.
Major League Baseball released the following statement about the Cardinals-Cubs game Friday:
"Following an additional positive test for COVID-19 by a St. Louis Cardinals player, tonight’s scheduled game between the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium has been postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as they become available."
A makeup date has not been decided on yet.
