ST. LOUIS (WAND) - The St. Louis Cardinals are now requiring fans to wear masks in parts of Busch Stadium.
To match a St. Louis city mask mandate, the Cardinals decided to update mask protocols. Fans need to have masks on when entering or circulating the five indoor ticketed club areas, plus the Official Team Store and the Cardinals Authentics Shop.
The five indoor club areas include the Cardinals Club, Redbird Club, UMB Champions Club, National Car Rental Club and Perficient Red Jacket Club.
Fans don't have to wear masks when actively eating or drinking in the clubs or in the outdoor seating parts of those clubs.
Fans will be asked to wear masks in all indoor public spaces in the Ballpark Village area.
The Cardinals are making masks available for guests when they enter enclosed spaces to ensure compliance with the St. Louis mask mandate. Click here for a full list of Busch Stadium health and safety protocols.
"The Cardinals continue to encourage all fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible," a statement from the team said.
