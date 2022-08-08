HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WAND) - Cards are being collected for an 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed after being shot during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park.
Seven people were killed, and 48 others were wounded in the shooting.
Cooper Roberts was shot in the chest, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
State Senator Julie Morrison is collecting store bought and handmade cards that she will then deliver to Cooper’s family.
“Almost everyone in the community has been thinking about and cheering on Cooper throughout his recovery process,” said Morrison. “He’s doing much better, but still has a long way to go. Let’s show him how many people care.”
Cooper was recently transferred to a rehabilitation facility after almost a month in pediatric intensive care.
People are encouraged to send a card for Cooper to 43 Highwood Ave., Highwood, IL 60040. Drop offs are also welcome.
People with questions can contact Morrison’s office at 847-945-5200.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.