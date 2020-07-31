CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A local lawmaker is encouraging people to show support to seniors during the pandemic by sending in cards.
State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) wants people to show some love to those living in long-term care facilities, many of whom are away from their loved ones as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. People are asked to use homemade or store-bought cards and write a few words of support for older adults.
The cards should then be sent to Bennett's office. Staff will distribute them to long-term care facilities.
“Older folks are doing their best to cope with the changes brought on by COVID-19, but they’re left alone with no in-person contact from loved ones,” Bennett said. “Sending a homemade card or note will help make them feel special and connected, and is sure to brighten their day.”
Cards should go to Bennett's Champaign or Danville offices. Addresses are:
State Senator Scott Bennett
45 E. University, Suite 206
Champaign, IL 61820
State Senator Scott Bennett
201 N. Vermilion St., Suite 323
Danville, IL 61832
Anyone with concerns or questions should contact Bennett's office at (217)355-5252 or visit his website.
