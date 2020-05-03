(WAND) - Facing 20,000 COVID-19 deaths and counting, U.S nursing homes are trying to protect themselves from lawsuits.
At least 15 states have enacted law or governor's orders that protect nursing homes and long-term facilities from lawsuits arising from the crisis.
In New York, the U.S state with the most deaths in such facilities, a lobbying group put together the first draft of a measure that apparently makes it the only state with specific protection from both civil and criminal suits.
The single argument of the industry? This was an unprecedented crisis and nursing homes should not be liable for things out of its control such as PPE and testing shortages and shifting orders from authorities.
New York's immunity law signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was drafted by the Greater New York Hospital Association.
While the law covering both hospital and nursing care workers does not cover intentional misconduct or gross negligence, exceptions are made for "decisions resulting from a resource or staff shortage."
Nationally, the American Health Care Association is leading the charge. The AHCA represents nearly all U.S nursing homes and spent $23 million on lobbying efforts in the past six years.
Illinois is one of the 15 states with emergency immunity measures including Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.
