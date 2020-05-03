Virus Outbreak Nursing Homes

A patient is loaded into the back of an ambulance by emergency medical workers outside Cobble Hill Health Center, Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday in a state survey identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients have died. Nineteen of the state's nursing homes have each had at least 20 deaths linked to the pandemic. Cobble Hill Health Center was listed as having 55 deaths. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

(WAND) - Facing 20,000 COVID-19 deaths and counting, U.S nursing homes are trying to protect themselves from lawsuits.

At least 15 states have enacted law or governor's orders that protect nursing homes and long-term facilities from lawsuits arising from the crisis.

In New York, the U.S state with the most deaths in such facilities, a lobbying group put together the first draft of a measure that apparently makes it the only state with specific protection from both civil and criminal suits.

The single argument of the industry? This was an unprecedented crisis and nursing homes should not be liable for things out of its control such as PPE and testing shortages and shifting orders from authorities.

New York's immunity law signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was drafted by the Greater New York Hospital Association.

While the law covering both hospital and nursing care workers does not cover intentional misconduct or gross negligence, exceptions are made for "decisions resulting from a resource or staff shortage."

Nationally, the American Health Care Association is leading the charge. The AHCA represents nearly all U.S nursing homes and spent $23 million on lobbying efforts in the past six years.

Illinois is one of the 15 states with emergency immunity measures including Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.