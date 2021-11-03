Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Trade unions in Decatur have launched a new apprenticeship readiness program in an effort to help out-of-school youth get the skills they need to gain employment in the unionized construction industry.
The program targets young adults ages 18-24 using a $250,000 state grant. A nine-month training period will introduce participants to the many types of construction jobs that are available. Hands-on training will offer participants a chance to work with tools and equipment at various construction sites.
For information on how to join this program call Workforce Investment Solutions in Decatur at: 217-875-8720.
The program is provided at no cost. Once classroom training is completed, a paid work experience will be provided with local contractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.