URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Federal Transit Administration has awarded CARES Act funding to the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District in the amount of $12,144,666.
The CARES Act was signed into law in March.
MTD will use the grant funds to continue critical bus operations.
The FTA previously announced Illinois mass transit districts would receive a total of $1,623,200,130 to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.
"The mass transit districts in my district are struggling financially due to decreased ridership as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis. "This funding will ensure the Champaign-Urbana MTD can continue operations in a safe manner. This is yet another example of the federal government supporting local government during this crisis."
"The CARES Act funds that MTD is receiving are a lifeline both for the transit district and the community. It will help to keep nearly 375 residents employed and keep a critical mobility option available for those that need it," said Karl Gnadt, Managing Director, Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
