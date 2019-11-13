URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The sexual abuse of two young girls led to a guilty verdict against a Tolono man.
One of the two victims reported a year ago that 44-year-old Michael Shonkwiler committed the crimes during 2011 and 2012, when he gave her alcohol, kissed her and inappropriately touched her at his The Oaks trailer park residence, The News-Gazette said. Shonkwiler also sexually abused a friend of that victim, who had visited his home.
The victims are now 17 and 18 years old. They testified in court against Shonkwiler, who waived his jury trial right and instead had Judge Tom Difanis hear evidence against him. Guilty verdicts in his case came Tuesday.
Shonkwiler's verdict was to two charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (Class X felonies) and three aggravated criminal sexual abuse counts (Class 2 felonies).
He faces between 15 and 123 years behind bars, the newspaper said. His sentencing date is set for Dec. 16.
Difanis ruled Shonkwiler can be free on bond because of a serious illness that requires dialysis three times each day.