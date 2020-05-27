SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Doctors are passing along information to keep central Illinoisans safe as the area inches closer to the summer heat.
Dr. Nicole Florence, Medical Director for Memorial Weight Loss and Wellness Center, said when it gets hot, it is important to maintain our body temperature to avoid health related injuries or illnesses.
"As it gets hotter it makes it more difficult for our body to cool off through sweating," she said.
If a person's body is having difficulty maintaining the correct body temperature, Dr. Florence said there is a risk of heat or sun stroke, which could be life threatening if not cared for. "If you become dehydrated, it can affect our organ, muscles, and even our brain."
Since the shelter-at-home order took effect in the state, many have made their way to parks and trails to exercise. Health officials said it is important to drink plenty of water, especially as the temperatures begin to rise.
"Pay attention to the heat index. We will probably start seeing those in our weather reports," said Dr. Florence. "You might think about limiting your time outside."
Finally, Dr. Florence wants to remind people it is not necessary to wear a mask while exercising outside in the heat and humidity. She explained, wearing a mask is great, but it could be putting the body at risk for a health issue, because one of the ways the body cools down is by exhaling.
