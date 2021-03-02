CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) -Corey Byers thought he was witnessing a routine traffic stop in Chatham, but it turned into much more.
"A police officer pulled him over, I thought it was because he ran a red light," Byers says. "I thought that's all it was."
The truck pulled into the Circle K Gas Station in Chatham. Byers said he followed because he needed to fill up his own gas tank.
"I noticed when I got into the parking lot the truck and trailer were not stopping. I thought that was strange and just when I was thinking that was when he caught his trailer on the gas pump," Byers said. "He just peeled out, and it occurred to me this guy is just going to run."
Byers was able to capture the entire event on his car's dashcam.
"To see something like that in real life, right in front of me, was pretty wild," Byers said.
Chatham police confirmed to WAND the truck and trailer were stolen. Officers said there was a male and female in the truck. After making the run from police, the pair crashed just a couple hundred feet away from Circle K.
Joseph Urbanski passed by the accident while he was out getting food for his family.
"When I got up to this intersection, I saw there was a bad accident," Urbanski said.
Video captured by a witness shows the suspect running away from the scene of the accident, but that's not where the story ends.
Police said after fleeing on foot, the thief made his way across the street to another gas station, Casey's, and stole another car. The car he stole was Urbanski's.
"I got past the accident and pulled right here to the gas pump," Urbanski said. "I walked around the car and as soon as I did that, I became aware of someone coming up. I looked back and there was this guy starting to my driver side door. I yelled at him to get him to stop, but he didn't stop. He just put in drive, hammered it, spun out and ripped the car right out of my hands."
Chatham police say Urbanski's car was later found totaled in Springfield.
"It's my son's car. He's getting his driver's license tomorrow. Tomorrow is my son's birthday. That's what's really unfortunate, he took my kid's car," Urbanski said. "I put up (a) Go Fund Me just to replace the value of the car, which I put at like $3,000. The community has been really coming together. We're about halfway to our goal. I'd like to say thank you to everyone who has donated."
Chatham police said the suspect in the car thefts has not been caught.
