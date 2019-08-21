DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Carle has announced plans to consolidate its current Danville facilities and develop a medical campus between Logan and Gilbert streets.
The development will span 17 acres. It consolidates Carle facilities at 311 W. Fairchild St. and 2300 N. Vermilion St.
“We’re thrilled about this development opportunity,” Mayor Rickey Williams said. “With the potential to spur economic growth in Danville and surrounding areas, this project can better support our community and potentially revitalize the neighborhoods near our downtown district.”
Outpatient services will be expanded into a single, multipurpose campus offering primary, surgical and specialty care.
“We believe this project is an opportunity to benefit the Danville community and all those we serve. As always, we intend to be a good steward of the community’s healthcare resources and provide more accessible services to those who need it,” said Caleb Miller, Carle senior vice president, Primary Care & Specialty Care Services. “We appreciate the partnership with Vermilion Advantage, the Vermilion County Land Bank, the City of Danville and Mayor Williams’ support as we move through this process.”
Carle has been leasing a building on Fairchild St. since 2006. That lease will expire. The facility on Vermilion St. would be available for sale.
Carle Arrow Ambulance services will move to the new campus.
The Vermilion County Museum at 116 N. Gilbert St. in Danville will stay where it is and be incorporated into the campus design.
The development is contingent on the availability of property and zoning.
It will also need state approval of a Certificate of Need.
If everything is approved and falls into place, the development could be done by the end of 2021.