URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Carle Health system has announced restrictions for visitors and support people beginning Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in its facilities.
According to Carle Foundation Hospital President Lynne Barnes, Carle is taking "difficult but necessary steps" to keep COVID-19 from spreading. She said the steps will protect the patients, the Carle team and the community.
Carle specifically said it needs the public's help.
Carle Chief Medical Quality Officer Robert Healy, M.D., said the local area is at a "critical juncture" in the fight against the virus, with an "extremely dangerous" period coming up as holiday gatherings are anticipated. He is asking everyone to do their part by wearing masks, washing hands, staying home when sick, practicing social distancing and getting a flu shot in order to protect themselves, their family, their community and health care workers.
To keep COVID-19 cases down in its hospitals, Carle's press release said the system is taking the following steps:
Outpatient Procedure Support Person Policy
- For Outpatient procedures, one support person is allowed for the duration of the procedure.
- For Outpatient appointments, one support person only allowed for patients under 18 or for an adult patient with cognitive or developmental limitations. All other support persons involved in a plan of care should wait in their car for the patient and attend appointment by phone.
Inpatient Visitor Guidelines
- Support persons must be over 18 and must wear proper PPE. (Except in end of life situations or if the support person is a patient’s parent) and will be provided a wristband/sticker if required. Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center will not require wristbands/stickers.
No hospital visitors allowed except for the following extenuating circumstances:
- Developmental/cognitive impairments- one support person permitted (including COVID+ patients).
- No visitors to the Emergency Department but allows two support people during a major trauma event where the Trauma Services team will provide care and for Pediatric patients 24 hours a day and one support person for an adult patient with cognitive or development impairment.
- Obstetrics/Labor & Delivery/Antepartum – one support person for the entire length of stay. Support cannot leave the unit.
- Special note for Carle BroMenn Medical Center: Laboring mothers should enter through Labor & Delivery Entrance after 6:30 p.m.
- Pediatrics/Intermediate Care Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) – two support persons for the entire visit, one permitted at the bedside. Support persons must change outside of the unit.
- Pediatrics support 24 hours a day.
- NICU and Intermediary Care Nursery support 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Intensive Care Unit – two support persons. Only one person at bedside.
- Inpatient visiting hours for support persons will be 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. End of visiting hours announcements will air as appropriate at each location.
- Carle BroMenn Medical Center visiting hours are 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- · Inpatient Rehab – no support person until discharge.
- · End-of-life – four support persons may be banded/stickered (including COVID+ patients), two at the bedside 24 hours a day.
- Support persons must change outside of the unit. They cannot wait in lobby or waiting room areas.
- If the dying patient has a child under the age of 18, the child may be allowed to enter, but only when accompanied by another banded adult family member.
- No visitors for MedSurg, COVID+ or PUI patients or in semi-private rooms.
- All waiting rooms (except Surgical Services) closed to visitors.
More information about COVID-19 at Carle can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.