(WAND) - Carle drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closing at several locations following several weeks of steady decline in usage.
Carle will close the following locations to redirect staff to areas of more critical need Monday, March 28:
- Champaign
- Danville
- Mattoon
- Olney
People in the Champaign-Urbana region can still receive a COVID-19 test by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 902-6100 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. to register for a test and instruction for the closest testing location.
Those in the Olney area can visit the Olney Community College or schedule a test at a local retail pharmacy.
Testing in the Bloomington-Normal region will continue with current processes.
“We are so grateful for the commitment of Carle team members who helped provide an essential service to the community throughout the pandemic,” Lesly Whitlow, vice president of Primary Care said. “The availability of our drive-thru testing sites helped Carle meet the testing demand during the height of the pandemic. We are prepared to scale operations back up if transmission levels increase and will always be prepared to serve the needs of our communities.”
