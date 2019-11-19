DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - There's a new hefty price tag for the Carle Hospital consolidation project.
On Tuesday night at city council, Carle project leaders will present the new rendering of what the $70 million medical campuses will look like. As of now, the plan is to take up Logan Avenue and Gilbert Street.
However, OSF HealthCare's president, Jared Rogers, said taking up Logan Avenue is raising concerns.
"We believe this will impede emergency traffic to the hospital," said Rogers.
He said he is all for having an additional set of hands in Danville, but officials must think of the people.
"I was the one in the emergency department (more than 20 years ago). I was the one taking care of those people who were in respiratory or cardiac arrest and I know that those seconds matter," said Rogers.
When asking Mayor Rickey Williams Jr about the possible danger, he said he doesn't believe it is a danger at this time.
"It's my job as the mayor to ensure the safety of the citizens of Danville and if I thought for a moment this would jeopardize their safety, I can't support the road closure," he said.
If Carle's plan goes through at Tuesday's council meeting, the next step would be to contact the Illinois Facilities and Services Review Board.