COVID-19 testing

(WAND) - While some testing sites plan on closing for Thanksgiving, several Carle sites will remain open.

Hours of operation for each site will vary.

See the full list below of locations and their hours on Thanksgiving:

Carle Champaign on Mattis

1802 South Mattis Ave.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carle Mattoon on Hurst

2512 Hurst Dr.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carle Richland Memorial Hospital

800 Locust St.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carle Danville on Fairchild

311 W. Fairchild St.

8 a.m. to Noon.

Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center

701 E. Orange St.

8 a.m. to Noon.

