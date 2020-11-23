(WAND) - While some testing sites plan on closing for Thanksgiving, several Carle sites will remain open.
Hours of operation for each site will vary.
See the full list below of locations and their hours on Thanksgiving:
Carle Champaign on Mattis
1802 South Mattis Ave.
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Carle Mattoon on Hurst
2512 Hurst Dr.
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Carle Richland Memorial Hospital
800 Locust St.
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Carle Danville on Fairchild
311 W. Fairchild St.
8 a.m. to Noon.
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center
701 E. Orange St.
8 a.m. to Noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.