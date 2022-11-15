URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Carle Foundation Hospital is adding more pediatric beds to its facility, due to the ongoing surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV among children.
According to the hospital the overflow of beds will be added to an area of the hospital formerly set aside for adults with COVID-19.
Dr. Brent Reifsteck, medical director for children's services stated that the hospital in Urbana has a 22-bed pediatric unit that includes a dozen pediatric intensive-care beds and has added 11 more pediatric beds in the overflow area.
Reifsteck added that the beds will not only help cover local cases, but potentially be able to help individuals with RSV outside the area where pediatric intensive-care beds aren’t available.
