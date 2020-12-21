CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - Just one week after Pfizer Vaccines arrive at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are on their way.
The Vice President of Pharmacy Services at Carle Foundation, Linda Fred, says they are preparing for the vaccines to arrive.
"I would expect that we would see that in our area as soon as this week. They intend some Moderna vaccines as early as then this weeks allocations." She said.
Carle Foundation Hospital is the coordinating center for vaccine distribution in Region 6, which includes Macon and Champaign County.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are very similar, according to Carle Foundation. "The two vaccines are actually extremely similar to each other in the way that they work, and also in their efficacy rates that had been reported to the FDA."
But, Fred says there is one big difference between them, the way they are stored.
"The biggest differences between the two of them actually is the storage requirements the Pfizer vaccine, of course, everyone's well aware requires the ultra cold storage, the Moderna vaccine also requires freezer storage, but its regular vaccine temperature freezer." Fred tells WAND.
WAND will keep you updated as more vaccines arrive.
