URBANA, III (WAND) - Carle Foundation Hospital is helping connect patients with the community through 'Carle Friends' program.
Carle Friends is meant to connect patients in COVID-19 isolation with volunteers out in the community wanting to make someone's day. Patients isolated due to COVID-19 can have serious effects to their mental health. Dr. Amanda Keating, Clinical Psychologist says humans are meant to be connecting with people.
"We are social creatures, you know, generally speaking, we are meant to be in connection with one another, and everyone has a different life circumstance as well so if someone is isolated if they're on their own they're by themselves, and they have other underlying characteristics that make that tougher for them." Dr. Keating says.
Carle Friends is closing the gap for those in isolation to be able to speak to other people at anytime. Carle Friends reach out to patients by phone call or video visit. They can talk about hobbies and interests, compare sports knowledge, or share your thoughts on a great book or newspaper article, Carle Friends is meant to be a friend to a patient in need.
Carle Health says "these trained, screened Carle volunteers offer residents in the Carle service region a warm voice and trustworthy ear. There’s no better way to stay connected than by sharing time with a Carle Friend. Remember, you don’t have to face this time alone. Carle Friends are here for you. "
To apply to be a volunteer or to request a Carle Friend, click here.
