CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)-Carle Health is partnering with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to host a walk-in vaccine clinic this Saturday, Feb. 20.
The clinic will be held at the Church of the Living God in Champaign from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until all available vaccine doses are used up.
To participate in the clinic, you must meet the current eligibility requirements from Phase 1A and 1B of the vaccine rollout and reside or work in Champaign County.
The vaccine is eligible for those 65 and above, or 40-64 years old with underlying health conditions, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, heart conditions, diabetes, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary disease, sickle cell, or any disability.
Workers in the following industries are also eligible for vaccination:
- Healthcare workers who are at risk of COVID-19 exposure or work with infected individuals/materials
- Caretakers of a disabled person
- Staff at licensed daycare workers State of Illinois approved early childhood and licensed daycares and K-12 (public, private and parochial) schools.
- Corrections officers and inmates
- Education
- Shelters/Adult daycare
- Public transit
- Postal service
- Grocery stores
- Food and agriculture
- Manufacturing
