URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — After concerns were voiced by thousands of retired state workers, Carle Health and Aetna reached a tentative agreement on an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO contract effective January 1, 2023.
Before this agreement, retired state workers would have had to switch away from Carle doctors and facilities under their new health plan starting in January.
Retired University of Illinois administrator Kathleen Holden told WAND, "I have a condition that requires ongoing treatment and I've been going to Carle for decades."
Finalization of this contract would allow Medicare-eligible state retirees to continue to be seen by Carle providers.
“We never lost sight of our patients,” Dennis Hesch, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial/Strategy Officer, Carle Health said. “Negotiations have many moving parts that in the end, all need to balance but we were determined to keep trying until we reached a contract that is good for our patients, our hospitals and provider offices, and for the State and Aetna.”
