URBANA, Ill. (WAND) ― Carle Health is teaming up with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to host a pop-up flu vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be held at Kohl’s Plaza, on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Flu shots will be available for anyone 6 months and older.
The clinic will not be offering Nasal Flu Mist.
High-dose vaccines will be available for patients 65 and older who qualify, anyone under 65 should consult their provider before receiving a high-dose vaccine.
“We want to continue to make it easy and convenient for those who have yet to receive their flu shot to do so,” Linda Fred, PharmD, vice president, Pharmacy services said. “This pop-up clinic provides another opportunity for patients to limit the spread of illness in our community. We know that vaccines work, and we encourage everyone to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.”
Mask are mandatory at all Carle walk-in or drive thru flu shot clinics, unless medically unable or children under the age of two.
For more information visit carle.org/flu.
