URBANA, ILL (WAND) - Carle Health officials are turning to a third antibody treatment after the FDA pulled authorization for two monoclonal antibody treatments.
Robert Healey, the Associate Chief Medical Officer for Quality and Safety at Carle, says Regeneron and Eli Lilly were actually pulled from the hospital system a couple weeks before FDA's announcement. He says those two treatments do not work against the Omicron variant.
Healey tells WAND, "There is one monoclonal antibody treatment still effective against omicron variant and we switched a few weeks ago, it's called Sotromivab and we have very limited supply but we are distributing that in outpatient settings and prioritize those with high risk of infection." The caveat, however, this treatment is not readily available.
IDPH says hospitals and health care systems across the state requested more than 9,000 doses but only received 2,000 of them for the last week of January. Carle Health says they have run out of doses for the week of January 24th, 2022. "There is a demand for it because there is a lot of people getting infected and a lot of those are people over 65 or people with comorbidities..." He says they are reaching out to those at high risk who test positive and are good candidates first.
If you believe you are a good candidate, talk to your healthcare provider, they will be able to quickly refer you to the treatment.
