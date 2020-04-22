URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Carle Health is using plasma collected from a recovered COVID-19 donor to treat the sickest COVID-19 patients.
First Community Blood Services of Illinois collects the plasma from the recovered donor. Then, doctors administer that plasma to patients.
Carle is the first hospital in the region to try this method, called convalescent plasma.
Researchers are hopeful it will boost the ability of those with severe COVID-19 symptoms to fight off the virus more effectively.
"The immediate goal is to determine if convalescent plasma can improve the chance of recover for people with the most severe illness," said Mark Johnson, MD, Critical Care. "A second goal is to test whether convalescent plasma can help keep people who are moderately sick from becoming sicker."
This collaboration is part of a Mayo Clinic clinical trial.
Dr. Louis Katz, an infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer with Community Blood Services, is cautiously optimistic about the trial. "This trial is unproven. There are historic precedents that suggest modest efficacy in a number of other infectious diseases, including influenza. Plasma is routinely in transfusion, where it has an excellent safety profile that we expect to be maintained with this product. Very preliminary data from China suggests that will be the case, but as of yet, there are no valid clinical outcome studies of convalescent plasma for COVID-19. We are hopeful."
Convalescent plasma is not a new method. It has treated outbreaks like SARS, Ebola, H1N1, and measles in the past.
Doctors at Carle said initial data from studies using COVID-19 convalescent plasma for people with severe or life-threatening disease have showed potential positive results. The ultimate goal is to buy researchers more time to develop a true vaccine.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to donate plasma.
Carle's research team is contacting fully recovered patients (at least 28 days after their full recovery) to tell them about the study and help them schedule appointments to donate plasma if they choose to do so.